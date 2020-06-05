Scottie recounts how an accident ended his love affair with BMX bikes

SCOTTIE Thompson was a daring cyclist back in his younger days.

So fearless it almost cost him his life.

Speaking to Chiqui Reyes in Sports Locked & Loaded, the Ginebra guard shared that he almost died from a freak accident while riding his BMX back in Digos City.

"Natigil kasi muntik na akong mamatay doon," Thompson shared. He can laugh about it now, but the accident was definitely no laughing matter.

"Natusok ako ng manibela sa leeg. Galit na galit 'yung mommy ko," he said, recounting how he came home bloodied and shaken after the accident.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

So mad was Thompson's mom that all of Scottie's bikes were either sold or given out to friends. He was prohibited from riding the BMX bike again.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Nagalit yung mommy ko, binenta yung mga bike ko at pinamigay," he said.

Thompson still has scars from that accident. But as scary as that incident was, the 26-year-old could only laugh about it now. "Nag-keloid na nga eh," he said.

It wasn't the only sport Thompson tried out. He shared that he even tried volleyball and baseball before focusing on basketball.

"Pag taga-probinsya ka basta sports, nilalaro ko yan," said Thompson, admitting that he was a late-bloomer when it comes to basketball.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"Nung bata ako, sumasali ako sa mga liga kasi yung daddy ko at brother ko, naglalaro din sila sa amin. Nadala din ako sa kanila, pero hindi ako yung tipong full-time basketball," he said. "Late na lang, nung fourth year high school ako, doon ako nag-focus sa basketball at wala nang iba."

Continue reading below ↓

Four PBA championships and a Finals MVP in the 2008 Commissioner's Cup later, there's no question Scottie made the right decision.