Pingoy, Manday among 42 rookies given tender offers by PBA teams

A PLAYER selected in the sixth round of the PBA Season 46 Draft became part of the 42 players who were given tender offers by their respective teams.
In a draft pool regarded as one of the deepest in recent memory, there were a number of unheralded rookies who passed the first hurdle, including Jeffrey Manday who was taken in the sixth round by San Miguel Beer.
Like Manday, Jerie Pingoy of Phoenix and Greg Flor of SMB also received tender offers after being picked in the fifth round, assuring them of at least an opportunity to be looked at by the coaches if they deserve to be in the lineup.
However, a tender offer is not the actual contract as it is given only to allow the team to keep the rights on the players it drafted. Negotiations follow and once an agreement is reached, the Uniform Players’ Contract (UPC) is then submitted to the PBA.
Tender offers are also not an assurance of a spot in the lineup, as the draftees, especially the late rounders, will be fighting for a place in the active roster.
As expected, the No. 1 of the special Gilas draft, Jordan Heading, in the regular draft, Joshua Munzon, were given tender offers by their mother clubs, with a few of them making their inclusion in the team official by signing the actual contract.
All second rounders were also given a tender offers and are expected to be signed by their teams in the coming days.
Among the third rounders, Andre Paras of Blackwater, Kenneth Mocon of Rain or Shine, RR De Leon of Magnolia, RK Ilagan of Alaska, Allen Enriquez of San Miguel, Reymar Caduyac of Phoenix, and Michael Simmonds of TNT received tender offers.
Jun Manzo of Blackwater, RJ Argamino of Rain or Shine, Med Salim of San Miguel, and Max Hentschel of Phoenix were the fourth rounders that made the cut.
The full list below:
Jordan Heading – Terrafirma
William Navarro – NorthPort
Tzaddy Rangel – NLEX
Jaydee Tungcab – TNT
Joshua Munzon – Terrafirma
Jamie Malonzo – NorthPort
Calvin Oftana – NLEX
Mikey Williams – TNT
Santi Santillan – Rain or Shine
Ben Adamos – Alaska
Larry Muyang – Phoenix
James Laput – Terrafirma
Alvin Pasaol – Meralco
Jerrick Ahanmisi – Magnolia
Troy Rike – NorthPort
Ken Holmqvist – Barangay Ginebra
Brian Enriquez – Barangay Ginebra
Rey Mark Acuno – Blackwater
Joshua Torralba – Blackwater
Taylor Browne – Alaska
Franky Johnson – Rain or Shine
Nick Demusis – Phoenix
Aljun Melecio – Phoenix
David Murrell – NLEX
Alec Stockton – Alaska
Anton Asistio – Rain or Shine
Andrei Caracut – Rain or Shine
Mark Olayon – NorthPort
Andre Paras – Blackwater
Kenneth Mocon – Rain or Shine
RR De Leon – Magnolia
RK Ilagan – Alaska
Allen Enriquez – San Miguel
Reymar Caduyac – Phoenix
Michael Simmonds – TNT
Jun Manzo – Blackwater
RJ Argamino – Rain or Shine
Mohammad Salim – San Miguel
Max Hentschel – Phoenix
Greg Flor – San Miguel
Jerie Pingoy – Phoenix
Jeffrey Manday – San Miguel