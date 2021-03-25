Pingoy, Manday among 42 rookies given tender offers by PBA teams

A PLAYER selected in the sixth round of the PBA Season 46 Draft became part of the 42 players who were given tender offers by their respective teams.

In a draft pool regarded as one of the deepest in recent memory, there were a number of unheralded rookies who passed the first hurdle, including Jeffrey Manday who was taken in the sixth round by San Miguel Beer.

Like Manday, Jerie Pingoy of Phoenix and Greg Flor of SMB also received tender offers after being picked in the fifth round, assuring them of at least an opportunity to be looked at by the coaches if they deserve to be in the lineup.

However, a tender offer is not the actual contract as it is given only to allow the team to keep the rights on the players it drafted. Negotiations follow and once an agreement is reached, the Uniform Players’ Contract (UPC) is then submitted to the PBA.

Tender offers are also not an assurance of a spot in the lineup, as the draftees, especially the late rounders, will be fighting for a place in the active roster.

As expected, the No. 1 of the special Gilas draft, Jordan Heading, in the regular draft, Joshua Munzon, were given tender offers by their mother clubs, with a few of them making their inclusion in the team official by signing the actual contract.

All second rounders were also given a tender offers and are expected to be signed by their teams in the coming days.

Among the third rounders, Andre Paras of Blackwater, Kenneth Mocon of Rain or Shine, RR De Leon of Magnolia, RK Ilagan of Alaska, Allen Enriquez of San Miguel, Reymar Caduyac of Phoenix, and Michael Simmonds of TNT received tender offers.

Jun Manzo of Blackwater, RJ Argamino of Rain or Shine, Med Salim of San Miguel, and Max Hentschel of Phoenix were the fourth rounders that made the cut.

The full list below:

Jordan Heading – Terrafirma

William Navarro – NorthPort

Tzaddy Rangel – NLEX

Jaydee Tungcab – TNT

Joshua Munzon – Terrafirma

Jamie Malonzo – NorthPort

Calvin Oftana – NLEX

Mikey Williams – TNT

Santi Santillan – Rain or Shine

Ben Adamos – Alaska

Larry Muyang – Phoenix

James Laput – Terrafirma

Alvin Pasaol – Meralco

Jerrick Ahanmisi – Magnolia

Troy Rike – NorthPort

Ken Holmqvist – Barangay Ginebra

Brian Enriquez – Barangay Ginebra

Rey Mark Acuno – Blackwater

Joshua Torralba – Blackwater

Taylor Browne – Alaska

Franky Johnson – Rain or Shine

Nick Demusis – Phoenix

Aljun Melecio – Phoenix

David Murrell – NLEX

Alec Stockton – Alaska

Anton Asistio – Rain or Shine

Andrei Caracut – Rain or Shine

Mark Olayon – NorthPort

Andre Paras – Blackwater

Kenneth Mocon – Rain or Shine

RR De Leon – Magnolia

RK Ilagan – Alaska

Allen Enriquez – San Miguel

Reymar Caduyac – Phoenix

Michael Simmonds – TNT

Jun Manzo – Blackwater

RJ Argamino – Rain or Shine

Mohammad Salim – San Miguel

Max Hentschel – Phoenix

Greg Flor – San Miguel

Jerie Pingoy – Phoenix

Jeffrey Manday – San Miguel