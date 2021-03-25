Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Pingoy, Manday among 42 rookies given tender offers by PBA teams

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images | Dante Peralta

    A PLAYER selected in the sixth round of the PBA Season 46 Draft became part of the 42 players who were given tender offers by their respective teams.

    In a draft pool regarded as one of the deepest in recent memory, there were a number of unheralded rookies who passed the first hurdle, including Jeffrey Manday who was taken in the sixth round by San Miguel Beer.

    Like Manday, Jerie Pingoy of Phoenix and Greg Flor of SMB also received tender offers after being picked in the fifth round, assuring them of at least an opportunity to be looked at by the coaches if they deserve to be in the lineup.

      However, a tender offer is not the actual contract as it is given only to allow the team to keep the rights on the players it drafted. Negotiations follow and once an agreement is reached, the Uniform Players’ Contract (UPC) is then submitted to the PBA.

      Tender offers are also not an assurance of a spot in the lineup, as the draftees, especially the late rounders, will be fighting for a place in the active roster.

      As expected, the No. 1 of the special Gilas draft, Jordan Heading, in the regular draft, Joshua Munzon, were given tender offers by their mother clubs, with a few of them making their inclusion in the team official by signing the actual contract.

      All second rounders were also given a tender offers and are expected to be signed by their teams in the coming days.

      Among the third rounders, Andre Paras of Blackwater, Kenneth Mocon of Rain or Shine, RR De Leon of Magnolia, RK Ilagan of Alaska, Allen Enriquez of San Miguel, Reymar Caduyac of Phoenix, and Michael Simmonds of TNT received tender offers.

      Jun Manzo of Blackwater, RJ Argamino of Rain or Shine, Med Salim of San Miguel, and Max Hentschel of Phoenix were the fourth rounders that made the cut.

        The full list below:

        Jordan Heading – Terrafirma
        William Navarro – NorthPort
        Tzaddy Rangel – NLEX
        Jaydee Tungcab – TNT
        Joshua Munzon – Terrafirma
        Jamie Malonzo – NorthPort
        Calvin Oftana – NLEX
        Mikey Williams – TNT
        Santi Santillan – Rain or Shine
        Ben Adamos – Alaska
        Larry Muyang – Phoenix
        James Laput – Terrafirma
        Alvin Pasaol – Meralco
        Jerrick Ahanmisi – Magnolia
        Troy Rike – NorthPort
        Ken Holmqvist – Barangay Ginebra
        Brian Enriquez – Barangay Ginebra
        Rey Mark Acuno – Blackwater
        Joshua Torralba – Blackwater
        Taylor Browne – Alaska
        Franky Johnson – Rain or Shine
        Nick Demusis – Phoenix
        Aljun Melecio – Phoenix
        David Murrell – NLEX
        Alec Stockton – Alaska
        Anton Asistio – Rain or Shine
        Andrei Caracut – Rain or Shine
        Mark Olayon – NorthPort
        Andre Paras – Blackwater
        Kenneth Mocon – Rain or Shine
        RR De Leon – Magnolia
        RK Ilagan – Alaska
        Allen Enriquez – San Miguel
        Reymar Caduyac – Phoenix
        Michael Simmonds – TNT
        Jun Manzo – Blackwater
        RJ Argamino – Rain or Shine
        Mohammad Salim – San Miguel
        Max Hentschel – Phoenix
        Greg Flor – San Miguel
        Jerie Pingoy – Phoenix
        Jeffrey Manday – San Miguel

