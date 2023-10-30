Three teams dispute final two quarterfinal berths in PBA 3x3

TWO quarterfinal tickets in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference are up for grabs as six teams already advanced to Tuesday’s knockout stage at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

The remaining berths are being disputed by Terrafirma, Northport, and San Miguel in Pool B at the end of the pool play on opening day.

So far, the Dyip are in second place in the group with an even 1-1 record behind Pool B top seed Meralco (3-0).

Northport finished its pool play campaign with a 1-2 slate, while San Miguel is winless in two games.

The Dyip and Beermen will collide at the end of the group stage early Tuesday to determine which among the three teams advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, already in the quarterfinals are Meralco, TNT, Pioneer Elastoseal, Purefoods, Cavitex, and Blackwater.

Meralco swept all of its three assignments in Pool B, capped by a dominant 21-9 win over San Miguel behind the 10 points and six rebounds of guard Jeff Manday.

TNT, winner of the first two legs this conference, did the same in Pool A including a thrilling 21-19 victory over guest team MCFASolver as Chester Saldua and Gryann Mendoza struck down the stretch to score the winning points for the telecommunication franchise.

The win by the Triple Giga over Tech Centrale eliminated the guest team (0-2), and gave Cavitex (1-1) a safe passage to the quarterfinals. The Braves lost to TNT, 20-17, but won over MCFASolver, 21-18.

In Pool C, Purefoods is unbeaten in two games and won, 21-20, over previous group leader Pioneer Elastoseal (2-1). The TJ Titans will be eyeing for a three-game sweep as they battle Blackwater Smooth Razor also on the final day of the pool stage.

The Smooth Razor carry an even 1-1 card and clinched a berth in the next stage after a close 21-20 win over Barangay Ginebra.

The Kings ended their campaign with a 0-3 card.

