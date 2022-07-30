2023 World Cup mascot JIP set for formal launch

MEET JIP, the official mascot for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Fiba World Cup mascot unveiled

The name was derived from the initials of the three co-hosting nations, namely Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

JIP was selected from nearly 100,000 fans who joined the name the mascot poll launched by FIBA last month.

“The name JIP is a perfect match for this beautifully designed mascot as it incorporates and unites all three host nations,” said FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 executive director David Crocker.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will officially unveil the World Cup mascot on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m.

Live performances by Sponge Cola, and exhibition by Hype Streetball PH and DJ Patty Tiu will mark the special event.

The announcement will be made simultaneously in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

In Jakarta, kids and families can come at the Sarinah Mall on July 30 from 3 pm to 5 p.m. for various activities, including a meet and greet.

Continue reading below ↓

In Japan, JIP will be appearing as special guest on various TV programs in the coming weeks and will also attend the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 One Year To Go events.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SBP president Al S. Panlilio said JIP symbolizes the strong bond and unity between the three hosting nations, which will be held for the very first time in World Cup history.

“It demonstrates the hosts’ unified goal of amplifying the environment through proper recycling practices,” said Panlilio.

The story behind JIP began when three fans met online after learning the tournament was coming to their home countries – Caloy from the Philippines, Kota from Japan, and Dewi from Indonesia, who ended up building the basketball robot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

JIP is inspired to build more friendships and learn about the cultures and many qualities of the host nations.

It also fits exactly with the creators’ vision when they designed the basketball robot – uniting people and representing them all.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.