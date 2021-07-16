PBA RANKINGS: Beat Ginebra and San Miguel if you can

AFTER months of waiting, the PBA Philippine Cup 2021 finally opens on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Even though the restart was marred by delays due to the pandemic, the offseason was not exactly dull with the draft, trades, and controversy off the court. Now, it’s time to put it all on the hardcourt.

As always, SPIN.ph gives a guide on the coming season, and for this edition, associate editor Gerry Ramos and lead correspondent Reuben Terrado give their take on which they believe will be the top, middle, and bottom squads for the coming conference.

TOP TEAMS

Barangay Ginebra

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 1st place in the elimination round, won over TNT in the championship series

Additions: Christian Standhardinger, Brian Enriquez, Ken Holmqvist, MJ Ayaay

Departures: Greg Slaughter

GERRY RAMOS (GR): Even without big man Greg Slaughter, the Kings proved they can win a championship, and a Philippine Cup title at that. This season, they just got better with the acquisition of Christian Standhardinger, a hard-nosed defender but an equally reliable scorer, in exchange for the 7-foot Slaughter. They have cohesion, harmony, the fans’ support, and best of all, the most accomplished coach in PBA history in Tim Cone.

REUBEN TERRADO (RT): The strong got stronger as Barangay Ginebra eyes a second consecutive Philippine Cup crown. Its roster already formidable, the Gin Kings added Christian Standhardinger via a trade from NorthPort in exchange of Greg Slaughter, who didn’t play in the bubble conference after taking a sabbatical. Brian Enriquez and Ken Holmqvist looked promising based on the statements made by head coach Tim Cone that they got the rookies that they wanted in the draft. MJ Ayaay is perhaps an underrated signing but he gives Ginebra another defensive presence.

San Miguel

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 4th place in the elimination round, lost to Meralco in the quarterfinals

Additions: CJ Perez, Fonzo Gotladera, James Sena

Departures: Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, Russel Escoto

GR: It’s still uncertain how healthy June Mar Fajardo will be coming off a fractured tibia that sidelined him for more than a year-and-a-half. Yet, it’s hard to ignore the return of the 6-foot-10 giant and six-time league MVP to active duty. How Terrence Romeo and new acquisition CJ Perez can co-exist still remains to be seen, but the Beermen definitely has a wealth of talent outside of their so-called ‘Death Five’ to regain the title they won for five straight years from 2015 to 2019.

RT: With its dynasty in the Philippine Cup ended, the Beermen went all out to strengthen their line-up by acquiring CJ Perez in a trade with Terrafirma. The already stacked lineup even got deeper with Perez providing an added scoring punch to the Beermen. June Mar Fajardo is also set for a return following a tibia fracture that sidelined him for the 2020 season, as well as Terrence Romeo from a shoulder injury. When healthy, San Miguel promises to be a title contender once again.

TNT

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 3rd place in the elimination round, lost to Ginebra in the championship series

Additions: Chot Reyes [coach], Kelly Williams, Ping Exciminiano, Glenn Khobuntin, Dave Marcelo, Mikey Williams

Departures: Bobby Ray Parks, Mark Dickel, Harvey Carey

GR: The Tropang GIGA lost their best player from last year in Bobby Ray Parks when they went all the way to the Philippine Cup finals only for injuries to hamper their bid as they fell prey to Barangay Ginebra. But the entry of talented rookie Mikey Williams, the acquisition of notable free agents, and more importantly, the return of winning coach Chot Reyes are more than enough to keep the franchise in the top tier.

RT: The biggest upgrade for TNT during the offseason came from the coaching ranks when the Tropang GIGA brought back Chot Reyes as head coach. Aside from the Xs and Os, Reyes, who brought four championships to the franchise, his reputation as a great motivator will be key to TNT's hunt for its first crown since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup. Getting Mikey Williams, a legitimate NBA G-League product, will also fortify TNT’s backcourt which lost Bobby Ray Parks, at least for now.

Meralco

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 5th place in the elimination round, lost to Ginebra in the semifinals

Additions: Mac Belo, Alvin Pasaol, Michael Canete

Departures: Baser Amer, Bryan Faundo

GR: Coach Norman Black is right all along – this is the most loaded Bolts team he ever had since coming on board in 2014. Problem is, the other teams became loaded as well. At most, Meralco is a playoff-bound unit, but replicating – or even surpassing – what it accomplished in the bubble season when they came close to making the all-Filipino finals for the first time would really take a lot of work for coach Norman Black and Co.

RT: If the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup campaign would be any indication, the Bolts are in for another solid run at a championship this conference. Keeping the core intact along with the decision to acquire of Mac Belo and the drafting of Alvin Pasaol have made the Bolts a title contender, at least on paper. Norman Black has even mentioned that this year’s Meralco team is the most talented Bolts squad he had handled since he took over so expect exciting times for their fans this season.

Phoenix

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 2nd place in the elimination round, lost to TNT in the semifinals

Additions: Vic Manuel, Larry Muyang, Chris Banchero, Bryan Faundo, Aljun Melecio, Nick Demusis

Departure: Calvin Abueva

GR: The Fuel Masters were the surprise team of the bubble season last year. And the experience they acquired in their strong drive to the finals made them an even more dangerous team to deal with. Coach Topex Robinson’s first full season as head coach, Matthew Wright’s swagger and leadership, and the arrival of veterans Vic Manuel and Chris Banchero are good enough reasons not to overlook this young team on the rise. Yes, not even with Calvin Abueva no longer with the team.

RT: At first, the Fuel Masters seemed to have taken a step back after they traded away Calvin Abueva to Magnolia following a strong return from a 16-month suspension. But Phoenix Super LPG got the next best thing when it was able to pull off a trade to get wantaway Vic Manuel from Alaska. Then, the Fuel Masters hit the jackpot by picking quality players Larry Muyang, Nick Demusis, and Aljun Melecio from the draft. The pick-up of Chris Banchero as part of the Abueva deal also addressed the need to solidify the guard position.

MIDDLE TEAMS

Magnolia

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 7th in the elimination round, lost to Phoenix in the quarterfinals

Additions: Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Ahanmisi, RR De Leon, Alvin Capobres, Loren Brill

Departures: Marc Pingris, Chris Banchero

GR: The Hotshots are still one of the most talented and well-coached teams around the league whose stock obviously rose with the acquisition of enigmatic forward Calvin Abueva. But that’s where the problem lies. How Magnolia can control Abueva’s antics - not to mention the recent off-court distractions brought about by guard Jio Jalalon – would have a big say on how far the team could go in the Philippine Cup.

RT: The move of Magnolia to get Calvin Abueva from Phoenix was truly an upgrade for the Hotshots overall. Abueva was coming off a 2020 season where he was a candidate for the Best Player of the Conference. But while other teams also built their line-up in the draft this year, the Hotshots got Jerrick Ahanmisi in the first round and were left without a second rounder after giving it up in the Abueva deal. Still, the Hotshots will remain among the contenders with Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, Jackson Corpuz, and Ian Sangalang in tow.

NorthPort

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 11th place in the elimination round

Additions: Greg Slaughter, Jamie Malonzo, Troy Rike, Sidney Onwubere, Jerrick Balanza, Clint Doliguez, Jeepy Faundo

Departures: Christian Standhardinger

GR: The Batang Pier were among the disappointing teams in the Philippine Cup last year when they limped to a 1-10 record after overachieving the season before. The team lost Christian Standhardinger, but acquired Greg Slaughter in return. It also added talented rookies Jamie Malonzo and Troy Rike, to compliment the return to active duty of high-scoring guard Robert Bolick in its bid to make it back to the playoffs.

RT: Don’t look now, but NorthPort is shaping up to be one of the dark horses for the coming season despite giving up Christian Standhardinger in the offseason. The return of Robert Bolick should give the Batang Pier a boost following an ACL injury, and Jamie Malonzo is primed to be one of the most athletic players in the draft. Sidney Onwubere is coming off a solid year from Rain or Shine, while Jerrick Balanza is out to prove that he deserves to be part of the Batang Pier rotation. Greg Slaughter is eager to show the skills he had worked on after his sabbatical.

Rain or Shine

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 8th in elimination round, lost to Ginebra in the quarterfinals

Additions: Santi Santillan, Andrei Caracut, Anton Asistio, Bradwyn Guinto

Departures: Sidney Onwubere, Clint Doliguez

GR: The Elastopainters are on a transition, handled by a coach not named Caloy Garcia or Yeng Guiao in the last 13 years. Experience seems to be lacking for the franchise with only Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, and Mark Borboran the only veterans left in the team as two-time MVP James Yap’s health remains uncertain. New coach Chris Gavina and the team’s youth brigade are the upsides going to the season.

RT: The Elastopainters continued with their youth movement by acquiring Santi Santillan, Andrei Caracut, and Anton Asistio that will complement the likes of Rey Nambatac and Javee Mocon. New head coach Chris Gavina has already proven that he can bring a team to the playoffs after his coaching stint with Mahindra, and it is fair to expect the same for Rain or Shine this season.

Alaska

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 6th in the elimination round, lost to TNT in the quarterfinals

Additions: Ben Adamos, Taylor Browne, Yousef Taha, Gab Banal, RK Ilagan, Alec Stockton

Departures: Vic Manuel, Yutien Andrada, Abel Galliguez

GR: The Aces lost main man Vic Manuel, but stockpiled on talent and youth by acquiring rookies Ben Adamos and RK Ilagan as well as free agent Gab Banal and Yousef Taha. The team made the playoffs the last time, and is bound to get there as well this season. It’s just a matter of time before the Aces get back on the league’s top echelon.

RT: The Aces will no longer have Vic Manuel, but their present and future look promising. The team that finished sixth in the eliminations got better with rookies Ben Adamos and Taylor Browne, one of the mystery players in the draft. Gab Banal, considered as one of the best players outside the PBA, will make an impact for the Aces.

BOTTOM TEAMS

Blackwater

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 10th in the elimination round

Additions: Baser Amer, Simon Enciso, David Semerad, Joshua Torralba, Rey Marc Acuno, Kelly Nabong, Andre Paras

Departures: Mac Belo, Maurice Shaw, Roi Sumang, Don Trollano, Diego Dario

GR: The Bossing failed to make the playoffs in the bubble season with Mac Belo around. What more with their best player no longer around? The conference will be a long one for the team, no matter how good a coach Nash Racela is. But there is good enough talent in this franchise with the presence of Baser Amer, Paul Desiderio, rookies Andre Paras and Joshua Torralba, along with veterans KG Canaleta and Kelly Nabong.

RT: It will be a new chapter for the franchise as it will now be called Bossing, who also had a busy offseason by acquiring Baser Amer, Simon Enciso, and David Semerad in trades, and signing Kelly Nabong. Blackwater though remains lacking in the frontcourt positions, and the absence of Mac Belo will be felt.

Terrafirma

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 12th in the elimination round

Additions: Joshua Munzon, James Laput, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, Russel Escoto

Departures: CJ Perez

GR: The Dyip have to deal with the exit of top star and two-time scoring champion CJ Perez. But the Dyip landed No. 1 overall pick Joshua Munzon to take over the role vacated by the versatile wingman out of Lyceum. This team has youth, talent, and athleticism going for them, but it takes time for cohesion and chemistry to develop. Hopefully, Terrafirma would keep the team intact in the future if it is to contend for at least a playoff berth.

RT: There’s no doubt Joshua Munzon will provide what Terrafirma wants, a presence on offense and defense. The Dyip though could have been a playoff team had they opted to keep CJ Perez in the team.

NLEX

2020 Philippine Cup finish: 9th in the elimination round

Additions: Calvin Oftana, Don Trollano

Departures: None

GR: The Road Warriors landed versatile rookie wingman Calvin Oftana this season, but still doesn’t address the problem that has been their Achilles heel ever since – the frontcourt. It remains to be seen too, how the campaign develops for the guard-laden franchise whose top star, Kiefer Ravena, apparently opted to sign a contract with Japanese team Shiga Lakestars in the B. League despite his live, three-year contract with NLEX.

RT: Outside getting Calvin Oftana in the draft and keeping Don Trollano, NLEX didn’t made any significant moves in the offseason after its No. 4 pick was obtained by TNT in a trade. In hindsight, Mikey Williams would have made a big difference especially with the impending move of Kiefer Ravena to the Japan B.League.

