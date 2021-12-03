Arwind's NorthPort debut highlights Governors’ Cup opening day

ARWIND Santos in a different uniform, and the new-look San Miguel will be the feature in the first day of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday, December 8 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

2021 PBA Governors’ Cup schedule

Santos will play his first game in a NorthPort uniform as the Batang Pier face Alaska at 3 p.m., while his old team Beermen will take on NLEX in the nightcap at 6 p.m. on opening day of the import-reinforced conference.

The opening week schedule was released by the PBA on Friday.

Santos and his former team will play for the first time in an official PBA game since him and the Beermen parted ways following a blockbuster trade that sent him to NorthPort in exchange of Vic Manuel.

Incidentally, Santos and the rest of NorthPort will immediately take on San Miguel on Sunday, December 12 at 4 p.m.

Alex Cabagnot will also be in action for the first time in a Terrafirma uniform as the Dyip face Phoenix Super LPG on Thursday, December 9 at 3 p.m. followed by the clash between Blackwater and Rain or Shine at 6 p.m.

NorthPort goes up against NLEX at 3 p.m., and San Miguel battles Alaska at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 10.

On Saturday, December 11, Phoenix Super LPG goes up against Blackwater at 4 p.m. as Rain or Shine clashes with Terrafirma at 6:45 p.m.

Following the NorthPort-San Miguel tussle, Justin Brownlee and the rest of Barangay Ginebra will start their title defense against Alaska at 6:45 p.m.

Brownlee will play for the first time since the Kings captured the 2019 Governors’ Cup, the last time the league held an import conference before the pandemic.

Barangay Ginebra also plays first game since its disappointing Philippine Cup campaign where it was eliminated by eventual champion TNT in the quarterfinals.

Check out the full schedule below.

