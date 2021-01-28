The 2021 PBA Draft's oldest, youngest, tallest, and shortest players

HISTORIC was this year's pool as the 97 applicants who applied for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft compose the biggest field the league has ever seen.

But with the country still gripping the COVID-19 pandemic, it's still unclear if there will be a chance for these men to showcase their worth, with the traditional Draft Combine still up in the air.

It doesn't mean that we can't make initial assessments, with the PBA providing provisional details from the bumper crop of entrants.

Richard Albo, who played for Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will be the oldest player from the field.

The 6-foot-2 forward from De Ocampo Memorial College will be 35 by March 14 when the draft proper is set.

Not far behind is STI's Bryan Daguplo, who is already 33 years old, and PMI's Dhon Reverente, who is already 31 years old.

Here's the list of the oldest applicants in this year's pool accompanied by their corresponding birthdays.

1. Richard Albo (De Ocampo) - Nov. 14, 1985

2. Bryan Daguplo (STI) - Dec. 20, 1987

3. Dhon Reverente (PMI) - Apr. 24, 1989

4. Abubakar Dadjilul (San Agustin) - Oct. 14, 1989

5. Marvin Moraga (PUP) - Nov. 7, 1989

6. RJ Argamino (St. Benilde) - Mar. 11, 1990

7. Gregory Flor (PMI) - Mar. 21, 1990

8. Terrence Tumalip (TIP) - May 13, 1990

9. Michael Tobias (JRU) - Oct. 3, 1990

10. Christian Cayobit (Cebu) - Dec. 18, 1990

On the flipside, La Consolacion's Joseph Edward Alcantara heads to the draft as the youngest as he will be 22 years old come draft day.

Also among the youngest in the crop are La Salle guard Aljun Melecio, Amsterdam-raised Max Duran Hentschel, and FEU defender Alec Stockton.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Here's the list of the youngest applicants in this year's pool.

1. Joseph Edward Alcantara (La Consolacion) - Jan. 28, 1999

2. Aljun Melecio (La Salle) - July 25, 1998

3. Max Duran-Hentschel (Amsterdam) - July 24, 1998

4. Alec Stockton (FEU) - July 24, 1998

5. Christopher Cancio (Sylvester Middle School) - July 18, 1998

6. Ezra Ocampo (Nevada State College) - May 16, 1998

7. Michael Panolino (Trace College) - Apr. 25, 1998

8. Jerrick Ahanmisi (Adamson) - Oct. 16, 1997

9. John Paul Zarco (Vallejo High) - Sept. 27, 1997

10. Reymar Caduyac (Lyceum) - July 16, 1997

Height remains might in the PBA, and if the past drafts are any indication, the big men being prime commodities in the league are seen to be among the first selected.

The tallest of the bunch is Fil-Aussie big man James Laput, who graduated from Young Harris College in Georgia and spent a year in La Salle, as he stands at 6-foot-10.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Not far behind are Lyceum's Seraj Elmejrab, FEU's Ken Holmqvist, and former Gilas cadet Troy Rike of Wake Forest and NU, all of whom declared 6-foot-8 as their height.

Here's the tallest players in this year's list, as they indicated in their application forms.

1. James Pado-Laput (Young Harris/ La Salle) - 6-10

2. Seraj Elmejrab (Lyceum) - 6-8

3. Ken Holmqvist (FEU) - 6-8

4. Troy Rike (Wake Forest/ NU) - 6-8

5. Ben Adamos (San Beda/ Perpetual) - 6-7

6. Rey Mark Acuno (UE) - 6-7

7. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (UC Riverside) - 6-7

8. Tzaddy Rangel (NU) - 6-7

Still, it doesn't mean that the smaller ones can't hold a candle.

Little known Christian Cayobit of University of Cebu will be the shortest among the aspirants as he only stands at 5-foot-5.

Little known Christian Cayobit of University of Cebu will be the shortest among the aspirants as he only stands at 5-foot-5.

Slightly taller are Luis Antonio Abaca of St. Benilde, who stands at 5-foot-6, as well as San Sebastian gunner RK Ilagan, Michael Panolino of Trace College, and John Pail Zarco of Vallejo High, all having a 5-foot-7 height.

Here's the shortest players in this year's list.

1. Christian Cayobit (Cebu) - 5-5

2. Luis Antonio Abaca (St. Benilde) - 5-6

3. RK Ilagan (San Sebastian) - 5-7

4. Michael Panolino (Trace College) - 5-7

5. John Paul Zarco (Vallejo High) - 5-7

6. Shem Magallanes (Caybiga HS) - 5-8

7. Aljun Melecio (La Salle) - 5-8

8. Matthew Kyle Sanchez (San Beda) - 5-8

___

