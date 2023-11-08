David, Winston, Datu, Bates lead rookies in action in second day of PBA 48th season

ROOKIES will take the spotlight on Wednesday in the second day of the PBA 48th season Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Christian David will make his debut in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader when he takes on fellow rookie Schonny Winston and Converge at 4 p.m.

Keith Datu, meanwhile, also plays his first PBA game as Rain or Shine battles Meralco at 8 p.m.

David was selected at No. 2 by Blackwater, which hopes to make a playoff push this conference. The 6-foot-6 David had a brief stint in the Korean Basketball League following his college career with Butler.

Winston, the ninth pick in the draft, will also be seeing action on Wednesday in his first PBA game, a long wait after an impressive collegiate career with La Salle that was hampered by an injury.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



Winston leads a Converge squad that also has multiple rookies including BJ Andrade, Bryan Santos, Inand Fornillos, and Patrick Maagdenberg.

Converge is also expected to play Mac Tallo in his return to the PBA after he suited up in the 3x3 circuit.

In the second game, Datu will also look to impress after being picked at No. 4 in the draft for Rain or Shine.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Elasto Painters also drafted Luis Villegas at No. 3 but he remains sidelined due to an injury.

Meralco will also parade its rookie in No. 8 pick Brandon Bates after stints with La Salle and PBA 3x3.

The playdate will also see Jeff Cariaso of Blackwater and Luigi Trillo of Meralco formally making their official PBA season debut as new head coaches for their respective teams.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph