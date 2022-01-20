PBA teams face hostile crowd in either Japan, Korea in EASL opener

TNT Tropang Giga, Magnolia or any of the teams the PBA deemed to send in the East Asia Super League (EASL), will have to play their first game in hostile territory.

Based on talks the league had with top brass of the forthcoming home-and-away tournament, the PBA is set to kick off its campaign on the road by Oct. 12 against counterparts from either Japan or Korea.

It will be a week after when the Filipinos get to host EASL games here, according to Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Nagbigay na sila ng schedule. October 12 away, and October 19 home. Ang alam ko ang kalaban natin either Japan or Korea,” said Marcial.

After formalizing its partnership with the EASL late last year, the PBA Board suggested selecting two out of the top four finishers in the Philippine Cup as the league’s representatives in the regional showcase featuring commercial ballclubs from the Japan B.League, Korean Basketball League, P. League+, and the Greater China.

The Tropang Giga ruled the 2021 all-Filipino conference, while the Hotshots finished runner-up. The Meralco Bolts and San Miguel Beermen were the other two teams which made the semifinals.

In light of this, games of PBA teams that will be involved in the EASL during the 47th season are going to be adjusted.

“Kinausap ko na si Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro na i-adjust ang schedule. Kailangan i-adjust yung schedule para doon sa mga teams na pupunta,” said Marcial.

“Hindi muna natin sila paglalaruin ng isang lingo, tsaka na lang pagbalik nila,” he added. “Kaya green and go and EASL. Excited na nga kami na maglaro sa East Asia.”

The tournament runs for five months, with teams playing three games at home and three games away during the preliminaries.

