PBA Motoclub tests mettle of Mav’s Phenomenal in charity event

PBA greats are set to come out of retirement for a night to test the mettle of young aspirants honed by a renowned vlogger-trainer as the PBA Motoclub and Mav’s Phenomenal Basketball face off on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rico Maierhofer, who runs the PBA Motoclub channel on Youtube, formed a team of fellow PBA rider-stars after seeing the clamor of fans on his channel to take on a side of promising amateurs of Youtube sensation Mavrick Bautista, who rose to fame after his offseason training sessions with PBA stars, including Jayson Castro and Terrence Romeo.

Marc Pingris, Jayjay Helterbrand, Doug Kramer, JC Intal, and Jay-R Reyes are among the retired PBA players gracing the 7 p.m. charity event, organized by G Channel Ph.

The PBA Motoclub is taking the match seriously, so much so that the team has taken time out of their lives after the pros by practicing three times together apart from individual workouts.

“First time ng practice grabe sakit ng katawan namin,” Reyes said. “Kanya-kanya rin kaming pa-kundisyon kasi busy rin yung iba sa kanya-kanyang negosyo and activities.”

“Talagang pinaghahandaan namin yung Mav’s dahil hindi naman sila basta-basta,” Pingris said for his part. “We’re so happy na matutuloy itong event na ito kasi hindi naman ito para sa PBA Motoclub o sa Mav’s kundi para sa charity na gagawin namin. Dahil sa event na ito, may mabe-bless kami na ibang tao.”

Mav’s Phenomenal, bannered by Kim De Leon and Joseph Jajalla, among others, hopes to pull off an upset against the PBA greats.

“Panigurado po ibibigay po namin yung pinakabest namin na kaya sa basketball. Dream come true po na makatapat po namin sila. All out po talaga, kung kaya po namin ipanalo, ipapanalo po namin.”

Pingris, a former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay, is even hoping to see Mav’s standouts make it to the biggest stage in the future.

“Hard work pa. Mas gugustuhin ko sana na someday makapaglaro sila sa PBA or Gilas,” Pingris said. “Nakita ko itong mga batang ito, may potensyal talaga sila. Konting tyaga pa. I believe na makakamit nyo yung pangarap nyo. Kaya nyo yan guys!”

