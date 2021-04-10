Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pau Gasol back in action for the first time in two years, starts for FC Barcelona

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: FC Barcelona Basket Facebook page

    BARCELONA, Spain — Pau Gasol played his first game in two years on Friday after returning to Barcelona, the team where he started his career two decades ago.

    The former two-time NBA champion with the L.A. Lakers had not played since 2019, when he made his last appearance for the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Hobbled since then with a nagging foot injury, the 40-year-old center decided to come back home in hopes of reviving his career in a second stint with Barcelona.

    Gasol started the Euroleague home game against Bayern Munich. He scored nine points on four-for-nine shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes.

    Bayern won 82-72.

    Due to health restrictions in the pandemic, there were no fans in the stadium in Barcelona.

    PHOTO: FC Barcelona Basket Facebook page

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
