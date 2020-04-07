PATRICK Cabahug and Darrell Menina are beefing up Valenzuela's roster for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

"Mataas yung expectations ko sa kanila," said Val City team manager Jhon Santos of his recent acquisitions.

Cabahug, a 6-foot-1 sniper, suited up for Air21 in the PBA and played for Cebu in the past Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup. He's a well-travelled veteran who also boasts stints with Kuala Lumpur Dragons and Hi-Tech Bangkok City in the ASEAN Basketball League.

His arrival boosts the veteran presence for the Carga Backload Solutions-backed side as he teams up with leader Paolo Hubalde.

"Si Paolo lang yung veteran na naiwan, so matutulungan nila yung mga bata pagdating sa experience nila sa basketball. Medyo malalim na rin silang dalawa ni Paulo,” said Santos.

PHOTO: Ron Tolin

Continue reading below ↓

Cabahug, 36, averaged 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 18 games last season for Cebu.

On the other hand, Menina, who was a Mythical Team member this past CESAFI season, is coming in with his University of Cebu teammate Tristan Albina.

“Mga winner na rin itong mga batang ito in their own right. So pakiramdam namin, experience-wise medyo marami na ring pinagdaaanan kaya tingin namin malaki ang maitutulong nila sa team," said Santos.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also joining Val City are Kevin Villafranca of Cebu and Lord Casajeros of Rizal.

These additions are poised to bring excitement to the team after finishing with an 11-19 record in the North Division last season.

Also part of the revamp are Adamson's Egie Boy Mojica and Diliman's Rey de Mesa as they team up with holdovers Hubalde, Jaymar Gimpayan, Jeric Diego, and Marlon Kalaw.