Aquino hopes Animam's Serbian stint opens world to Pinay ballers

FROM a distance, coach Pat Aquino is just beaming with pride seeing Jack Animam continue to spread her wings abroad.

"I'm just very proud of Jack. She continues to make us proud and of course, lalo na ngayon. What she's doing is big for women's basketball here in our country," the Gilas Pilipinas Women and concurrent National University coach told Spin.ph.

Jack Animam in Serbia

Animam is set to embark on a new venture as she takes her act to Serbia and plays for Radnicki Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

For Aquino, this move only bodes well for Animam's overall development especially as she'll be subjected to superior competition there in Europe.

"Syempre she's going to play in one of the best basketball countries in the world, so yung talent na makakalaban niya doon will only help her na ma-improve pa lalo yung galing niya and it's something she can bring back here sa atin and share to our local players para tumaas lalo yung level of play ng mga babae dito," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: East West Private/Instagram

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-2 Animam hasn't been shy in seizing the opportunities that come her way.

After helping the Lady Bulldogs in their unbeatable 96-0 streak to close her UAAP career and winning double gold medals for Gilas Women in the 30th Southeast Asian Games back in 2019, the Bulakenya banger tried her luck overseas and continued to brandish her wares.

Continue reading below ↓

She averaged 17.1 points, on top of a league-best 14.1 rebounds, to go with 2.6 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 assists as she led Shih Hsin University to an immaculate 18-0 run to the crown in the University Basketball Association (UBA) in Taiwan.

Animam also strut her stuff in the United States, tallying 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and an assist in a game during her stint in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL).

The Serbia trip may be a new venture for Animam, but just like in her past forays, she'll be ready to make the most of her chances.

"She is so focused and she really wants to prove herself more to the Filipino people, na hindi lang yung men ang kaya magpakitang gilas sa ibang bansa but also the women," said Aquino.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The mentor also hopes that Animam's campaign in Europe would lead to more opportunities for Filipina ballers, who have long been considered as viable imports in the Southeast Asian region and some even in the Middle East.

Continue reading below ↓

"I believe that this is just the start. And I hope na the other countries can see what kind of talent we have also here in our country," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.