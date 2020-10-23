Pasig, Nueva Ecija face off as Zamboanga, Butuan set for rematch in Leg 2 semis

THE Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors booked their first semifinals appearance, silencing Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC, 21-13, in the Leg 2 quarterfinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM Friday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Cedrick Ablaza iced the game for good with a tough bucket with 1:45 left as Pasig reached the final four for the first time to cap off his 11-point performance.

It was a superb performance for the Realtors, stunning the misfiring Green Gorillas as they started the game with a 16-5 barrage.

With the win, Pasig arranged a semifinal duel against the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, who warded off a tough challenge from Bicol Paxful 3x3 Pro, 21-19.

Jai Reyes buried the game-clinching deuce with 1:53 to spare as his side fought back from a 19-17 deficit as Bicol failed to close the game out.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tonino Gonzaga carried the load once again for Nueva Ecija with 11.

In the other semis bracket, it will be a rematch of the Leg 1 Finals between the Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City and Uling Roasters-Butuan City after they upended their respective foes.

Joshua Munzon salvaged Zamboanga City late to take the 21-16 victory over Bacolod Master Sardines.

The top-ranked 3x3 player in the country broke the 16-all deadlock and kept the opposition in check to once again make it to the semifinals to lead the balanced attack for the favorites.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meanwhile, Chris de Chavez captained Butuan to a bruising 21-17 win over Sarangani.

The Fil-Am forward tallied eight points in the conquest to once again reach the semis.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.