    Basketball

    Pasig Sta. Lucia ousts No. 4 Nueva Ecija, reaches Filbasket semis

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Jeric Teng leads a Pasig Sta. Lucia fastbreak.

    PASIG Sta. Lucia booted out Nueva Ecija, 79-66, on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

    Ryan Costelo and Jeric Teng combined for seven treys to lead the Realtors, who overcame twice-to-beat disadvantage against the fourth-seeded Bespren.

    The Realtors will now take on top-seed AICC Manila in the knockout semifinals on Friday.

    Sta. Lucia duo wax hot

    Costelo finished with 18 points on 3-of-8 shooting from threes while Teng added 16 points on a 4-of-7 clip from rainbow territory.

    Costelo, Teng, and Jerick Bautista had a three-pointer each in a 9-0 run in the first period that put Sta. Lucia in control early, 19-9.

    MPBL rivals Davao Occidental and San Juan clash in the other semifinal pairing.

      Cedrick Ablaza (14 points and 12 rebounds) and Justin Arana (13 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles for Sta. Lucia.

      JP Sarao had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Nueva Ecija, which took the fourth and final twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals by virtue of a higher quotient.

