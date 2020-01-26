Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jeron Teng shines as Pasig secures MPBL playoff spot with victory over Navotas

    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: MPBL

    PASIG advanced to the MPBL Lakan Season playoffs with a 107-100 victory over Navotas on Saturday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan.

    Jeric Teng had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Realtors improved to 17-11, reaching the playoffs after finishing dead last in the Datu Cup.

    "Every game we learn from our mistakes, so this time na-correct namin yung mali namin last game na nagco-collapse yung defense namin kapag fourth quarter," said Pasig coach Bong de la Cruz.

    Josan Nimes added 22 points, Argel Mendoza had 15 points, hitting four three-pointers, while Robbie Manalang also scored 15 while making eight assists.

    Navotas trimmed an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to six but the Realtors went on a 12-4 run to restore a double-digit advantage, 99-85.
    Osama Abdurasad scored 18 points while Jhong Bondoc registered 17 markers and eight boards as Navotas slid to 7-22 in the Northern division.




    The scores:
    Pasig-Sta. Lucia 107 - Teng 30, Nimes 22, Mendoza 15, Manalang 15, Najorda 12, Gotladera 6, Tamayo 3, Velchez 2, Chavenia 2, Medina 0, Grealy 0, Canon 0.

    Navotas Uni-pak Sardines 100 - Abdurasad 18, Bondoc 17, Andaya 13, Gonzales 13, Guillen 11, Cabahug 11, Evangelista 6, Melegrito 6, Prudente 3, Matillano 2, Vicencio 0, Soriano 0, Mamaclay 0, Bautista 0.

    Quarterscores: 27-18; 53-42; 85-74; 107-100.

    PHOTO: MPBL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
