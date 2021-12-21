Pasig sends San Juan packing on Fran Yu's clutch free throws

PASIG-Sta. Lucia Realtors stunned San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC, 70-66, to advance to the semifinals of the MPBL Invitational Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Fran Yu made three of his four-pressure packed free throws in the final 32.9 seconds to give Pasig a four-point cushion as Letran teammate Rhenz Abando bobbled the ball thrice for the Knights in an endgame that saw the tournament favorites San Juan get the boot in the Final Eight.

Yu's charities capped a superb off-the-bench performance highlighted by 11 points, five rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

"Kahit sa NCAA, kahit saang game, meron siya niyan so confident naman ako pag hawak ni Fran Yu yung bola," said coach Bong Dela Cruz as Pasig sustained its win run after going 5-0 to top Group A.

Yu scored the final nine points for the Realtors, as well as the timely baskets that gave the Realtors a 67-63 lead with 1:35 left after being held without a field goal for the first three and a half periods.

Justin Arana shouldered the load for Pasig with a double-double of 11 points, 11 boards, and four blocks, Jhaps Bautista contributed 12 points and four rebounds, and Jeckster Apinan had 10 points, six boards, two assists, and two steals in the victory.

Pasig now awaits the winner of the quarterfinal match between Basilan Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot and Mindoro EOG Burlington Tamaraws.

JM Calma paced San Juan in the shock defeat with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while veteran Larry Rodriguez got 10 points and seven boards.

The endgame blunders ruined Abando's solid 10-point, 6-rebound, and 3-assist showing for the Knights, which entered the quarters as the second-seed in Group C.

The Scores:

PASIG 70 – Bautista 12, Yu 11, Arana 11, Apinan 10, Lingganay 9, Mina 6, Costelo 4, Teng 4, Ablaza 3, Sangalang 0, Chan 0.

SAN JUAN 66 – Calma 13, Rodriguez 10, Abando 10, Wamar 7, Clarito 7, Nocum 5, Isit 5, Melano 5, Abundo 4, Manzo 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 40-39, 54-54, 70-66.

