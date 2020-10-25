Pasig ends Zambo City quest for treble in shock 3x3 reversal

PASIG-Sta. Lucia pulled off the biggest shock of the day, knocking out Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City, 21-18, in the Leg 3 quarterfinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup on Sunday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Felix Apreku and Jeckster Apinan combined for 10 unanswered points as Pasig overturned an 18-11 deficit to to dethrone Zamboanga, which emerged the champion in the bubble's first two legs.

Apinan drew a foul from Joshua Munzon and sealed the deal with a penalty free throw with 1:51 to spare.

Cedrick Ablaza powered Pasig with eight points, Apreku added seven, while Apinan got five as Pasig arranged a showdown against the hard-nosed Palayan City Capitals, which downed sister team Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 21-14.

Bobby Balucanag and Clark Derige willed their way down low, combining for 13 points to advance to the Final Four.

Meanwhile, Bacolod Master Sardines and Uling Roasters-Butuan City arranged a bruising duel in the semifinals.

Bacolod nosed out Sarangani Marlins, 21-20, thanks to Choi Ignacio's clincher with 1:01 left to fend off a late spurt from Pamboy Raymundo.

Franky Johnson's 11 points also guided Butuan to a 21-14 downing of Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV.