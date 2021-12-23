Pasig routs Imus in MPBL Invitational battle for third

PASIG-Sta. Luciarouted Imus Bandera-Buracai de Laiya, 100-80, in the third place game in the MPBL Invitational on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jeckster Apinan fired nine of his 16 points in Pasig's pivotal 13-2 assault to extend a 53-43 lead to 66-45 with 4:20 left in the third frame. He also had nine rebounds and two steals for the Realtors, which finished their campaign with seven wins in eight outings, with their lone defeat the 77-72 semis loss to Basilan Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot.

Jeric Teng chipped in 14 points, eight boards, and five assists, Jhaps Bautista scored all of his 12 points from distance, going 4-of-6 from threes, on top of six rebounds and three dimes, and Ryan Costelo wound up with 12 points, four boards, and four dimes.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Pasig bags P250,000for third place finish

Genmar Bragais topped had 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists for Pasig, which found itself behind by as much as 31 points, 94-63 midway through the final canto.

Continue reading below ↓

Kurt Reyson added 14 points on 4-of-9 clip from distance, while Ian Melencio and Jhaymo Eguilos both had 10 for the Bandera, which bowed to the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 82-76, in the semis a day prior.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The scores:

Pasig 100 - Apinan 16, Teng 14, Bautista 12, Costelo 12, Lingganay 9, Caralipio 8, Arana 8, Chan 6, Mina 6, Ablaza 6, Yu 3, Pena 0.

Imus 80 - Bragais 23, Reyson 14, Melencio 10, Eguilos 10, Mangalino 6, Llagas 6, Tan 6, Medalla 3, Mescalado 2, Go 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarterscores: 23-19; 53-41; 77-56; 100-80.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.