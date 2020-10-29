Pasig braces for 'wrestling match' as 3x3 teams battle for P1M prize

CALAMBA - As intense as the past four legs of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup had been, players from Pasig-Sta. Lucia are expecting more physicality in the Grand Finals.

And Felix Apreku, the Realtors' soft-spoken banger, said it perfectly.

"Wrestling match na yan bukas kasi isang milyon na [pinaglalabanan] yan," he said, anticipating more bumps and bruises when the knockout stages roll out on Friday at the Inspire Sports Academy.

Pasig comes in as a surprise fourth seed, bullying its way to the automatic quarterfinal berth with its tough, old school basketball. It awaits the winner of the battle between Palayan City Capitals and Pagadian Rocky Sports.

But this grinding play has also led some to underestimate the Realtors.

"Kahit ina-underestimate kami, ginagawa lang namin yung kaya namin kasi china-challenge namin ang sarili namin," said Jeckster Apinan.

"First time namin maglaro ng 3x3, pero every game, nilalagay lang namin sa sarili namin na ma-challenge lang kami. Mas ok nga na i-underestimate tayo ng kalaban dahil di nila ma-expect na magiging ganito tayo.

"Pinapakita lang namin yung ano yung kaya naming gawin."

Don't be fooled, though. As much as Pasig has flown under the radar, it has proven time and again that it won't back down from a good fight.

And they're not stopping on just being overachievers. They want nothing but the championship.

"Ine-expect naman namin na hindi kami name-mention kasi bago lang kami lahat," said Cedrick Ablaza. "Ayos din na nakapag-top four kami, pero kailangan naming mag-champion. Ito na yung chance and we're one step closer to get to the P1 million."