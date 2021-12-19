Pasig, Bicol advance to MPBL Invitational quarterfinals

THE Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors and Bicol-LCC Malls Volcanoes are the latest teams to clinch quarterfinal seats in the MPBL Invitational at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Realtors clinched the top seed in Group A with an 86-61 trampling of All-Star Bacolod Ballers on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Rudy Lingganay dropped nine of his 16 points in the first quarter, on top of four assists, for Pasig.

Jeckster Apinan collected a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Arana got 13 points, eight boards, and three blocks, and Cedrick Ablaza had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

The Realtors hardly broke a sweat in the game, taking an 86-58 lead to preserve their position on top of the group and stun Bacolod (2-2), who for 10 points from Arben Dionson.

The Volcanoes scored a 86-65 win over Marikina Shoe City.

Mac Tallo led Bicol with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while providing support were Ralph Tansingco, who got 14 points and five boards, as well as Mark Cruz and Dennis Santos, who both scored eight.

Continue reading below ↓

It was the third straight win for the Volcanoes to rise at 3-1 and secure their seat in the final eight, while also eliminating Marikina (1-3) in Group B action.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Von Tambeling led the Shoe City with 12 points and six rebounds.

Mac Tallo shows the way for Bicol. PHOTO: MPBL

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mindoro-EOG Burlington Tamaraws stayed in the playoff hunt with an 86-83 squeaker over Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers in a Group D duel.

Jeramer Cabanag scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth as Mindoro rose to a 3-1 record, while giving the boot to Rizal (1-3).

Val City-MJAS Zenith ended its campaign on a high note, taking down the Sarangani Marlins, 77-73 in Group C play.

Kevin Villafranca led Val City (2-2) with 20 points, four blocks, and three rebounds, with Patrick Cabahug adding 13 points, five assists, and five boards, and Robbi Darang firing 12 points and six rebounds to keep the also-ran Sarangani at 1-3.

GenSan Warriors also shocked the Bulacan Kuyas, 90-82, in Group D action for their first win of the pocket tournament.

RJ Ramirez played his best game to date with 22 points, as Pamboy Raymundo got 18 points and seven assists for GenSan (1-3) to derail the playoff hopes of Bulacan (1-3).

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.