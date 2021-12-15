Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Unbeaten Pasig nips Bacoor as Iloilo keeps in step in MPBL Invitational

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PBA veteran Chito Jaime showcases his offensive prowess for the Royals.
    PASIG Sta. Lucia stayed unbeaten after beating Bacoor, 76-67, on Wednesday in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Cedrick Ablaza had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Realtors upped their record to 2-0 to take the lead in Group A.

    Fran Yu had 14 points, while Ryan Costelo added 11 points for Pasig Sta. Lucia.

    The Strikers dropped to 2-2 despite the 15-point effort of Mark Doligon.

    In other matches, Iloilo handed All-Star Bacolod its first loss, 85-62. Chito Jamie had 28 points for the Royals, who improved their mark to 2-1, sharing second place in Group A with the Ballers.

    Mac Tallo had 21 points, Mark Yee had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Bicol Volcanoes claimed their second win in three outings, beating Makati FSD Army, 86-71, in Group B.

      Manila leaned on Carlo Lastimosa as the Stars won over GenSan Warriors, 75-65, to even their mark to 1-1 in Group D. The Warriors fell to 0-3.

      Sarangani finally broke out of the winning column, beating Muntinlupa, 75-66, in Group A. The Marlins are now at 1-2, while the Cagers are 0-2.

