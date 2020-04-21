Pasay's Dhon Reverente joins fight against COVID-19 as a frontliner

ASIDE from his daring drives, Dhon Reverente has gotten accustomed to defending the best players from the opposing side in his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) career.

But now, he's facing a different beast as a frontliner.

Reverente is one of the men called to action as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pasay forward, who is an apprentice seaman, enlisted himself to the Philippine Navy last year, making the most of his learnings from the Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS).

"Proud akong nakakapagserve ako sa ating mga kababayan. Yung pinakamatibay ko na lang na sandata ngayon ay dasal kasi hindi natin nakikita ang kalaban. Syempre, importante rin ang knowledge kung paano iiwasan ang virus," he said.

Reverente has been unable to come home as he fulfills his duty as a part of the military.

Lucky for him, his family supports him every step of the way, hoping that soon, this health scare will soon come to an end.

"Very supportive naman family ko, nakikita ko sila araw araw after duty via chat. Natatakot din ako umuwi kasi baka may madala ako sa bahay, mahawa sila kaya tiis na lang talaga," said Reverente.

When that time comes, Reverente won't just come home but will also back doing his best in the basketball court.

He averaged 12.0 points and 11.5 rebounds in all 32 games for the Voyagers last Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup season as Pasay made it to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed before falling to top-seed San Juan in the North Division quarterfinals.

Reverente calls for the nation's unity in this time of need.

"Magtulungan at magkaisa na lang tayong lahat para matapos na itong COVID-19. Ienjoy na lang ang oras kasama ang family," he said.