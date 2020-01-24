Pasay clings on to final North playoff spot in MPBL by beating Biñan City

BALANGA - Pasay boosted its playoff chances after booting out Biñan City, 68-57, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season at the Bataan People's Center on Friday.

Pasay improved its record to 15-12 to remain at eight spot in the Northern Division, one-and-a-half-games ahead of ninth-place Caloocan.

"Yun nga sabi ko kailangan naming mag stack-up ng wins. Kasi yung Caloocan they still have three games pa baka mamaya hindi kami makapag-pile up ng wins at makahabol sila," said Pasay head coach Marlon Martin.

Riding the hot hands of Gio Lasquety, Raymund Ilagan, and Ronnel Lastimosa, the Voyagers built a 51-42 cushion over Biñan heading into the fourth quarter.

Jason Opiso and Jan Jamon sustained the momentum, igniting a 15-9 rally that saw Pasay take its biggest lead of the ball game at 15, 66-51, off a lay-up from Ilagan with 2:38 left.

Axel Iñigo led Pasay with 13 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. Opiso contributed 11 points and six boards while Ilagan added 10 points and eight boards.

Jed Mendoza had 11 points, four assists, and seven rebounds for the Heroes, who are now kicked out of the playoff race with a 12-16 record in the South Division.

Ivan Villanueva, who played well in the first half, was called for a disqualifying foul after a hard hit on Elvin Chan in the third period. The bulky big man finished with eight points for the Krah Heroes.

The scores:

Pasay (68) - Iñigo 13, Opiso 11, Ilagan 10, Jamon 8, Lastimosa 6, Chan 6, Belencion 4, Reverente 4, Lasquety 4, Lomtong 0, Hilario 0, de Villa 0, Pasia 0, Moradas 0

Biñan City (57) - Mendoza 11, Stevens 10, Villanueva 8, Acosta 7, Neypes 6, Parala 5, Mangahas 5, Mangahas 3, Rivera 2, Adorio 0, Bautista 0

Quarterscores: 17-18, 35-33, 51-42, 68-57