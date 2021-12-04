Parañaque weathers Taguig comeback to move on verge of WNBL sweep

PARAÑAQUE closed in on a sweep of the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 after beating the hard-fighting Taguig, 60-53, on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Paranaque vs Taguig WNBL Game 1 recap

Allana Lim had a double-double while AJ Gloriani helped the Lady Aces weather a huge comeback to move one win away from a 12-0 sweep of the first season of the league as a professional.

Lim finished with 15 points, while Gloriani had 11 points including a 3-of-3 shooting from threes in the game that saw the Lady Aces take a 28-point lead.

Parañaque can finish off Taguig on Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The Lady Aces got off to a 19-2 start at the end of the first period and even took a 53-25 lead late in the third.

But Taguig came storming back and came to within only eight, 58-50, on a Janeth Sison three-point shot, but time was not on the side of the Lady Generals with April Siat knocking down two free throws to extend the lead to double digits.

Clare Castro also had solid outing where he had eight points, seven rebounds, and two blocks for Paranaque.

Marichu Bacaro had 17 points for Taguig, but its poor start when it failed to convert a field goal in the first period cost the Lady Generals.

The scores:

Paranaque 60 — Lim 15, Gloriani 11, Castro 8, Galicia 6, Siat 6, Ventura 3, Alcoy 2, Solis 2, Tolentino 2, De la Merced 2, Angeles 1, Tingcang 0, Santos 0.

Taguig 53 — Bacaro 17, Duazo 11, Capilit 9, Del Carmen 4, Felisarta 3, Sison 3, Gandalla 2, Chan 2, Positos 1, Ventura 1, Manuel 0, Miranda 0, Batnag 0, Gonato 0, Hortaleza 0.

Quarterscores: 19-2; 35-12; 53-29; 60-53.

