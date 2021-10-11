Parañaque spoils Palmera-Dy’s 34, beats Glutagence to stay unbeaten

PARAÑAQUE topped Glutagence, 76-67, on Sunday to stay unbeaten in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

Jhenn Angeles showed the way for the Lady Aces with 13 points and six assists but also got help from other players as they kept their unbeaten slate going at 3-0 in a battle between the top two teams in the league prior to the contest.

The Lady Aces also spoiled the effort of Glutagence’s Raiza Palmera-Dy after she scored 34 points, 22 in the fourth period, in the loss, its second straight after starting out the season with three consecutive wins.

Mary Joy Galicia had 13 points, while Blanche Bahuyan had nine points. Allana Lim scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, while Angeli Gloriano tallied eight assists for the Lady Aces.

Angeles sparked a 9-0 finish to the second period with a triple as the Lady Aces outscored the Glow Boosters, 19-7, to grab a 37-24 halftime lead.

Paranaque continued to pour it on in the third quarter and even led by as many as 20 points, 47-27, and preserved the win even after Palmera-Dy lit up in the final canto.

Palmera-Dy scored a lay-up with 2:45 left in the fourth as Glutagence came to within six points, 65-59, despite a case of cramps, but her former Far Eastern University teammate Lim countered with a lay-up and April Siat scored a jumper to regain control and increase the lead to 10.

The scores:

Paranaque 76 – Angeles 13, Galicia 13, Bahuyan 9, Lim 8, Siat 8, Tingcang 8, Alcoy 6, Reyes 4, Gloriani 3, Tolentino 2, Solis 2, Dela Merced 0, Ventura 0.

Glutagence 67 – Palmera-Dy 34, Lualhati 11, Sangalang 6, Gula 5, Cainglet 4, Garcia 3, Cancio 2, Figuracion 2, Hufanda 0, Ramos 0, Tan 0, Salapong 0.

Quarters: 18-17; 37-24; 54-40; 76-67.

