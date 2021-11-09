Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Parañaque rips Glutagence to sweep elims, seal WNBL top seed

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PARAÑAQUE completed an eight-game sweep of the eliminations after defeating Glutagence, 68-52, on Sunday in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    The Lady Aces formally sealed the No. 1 spot with the unblemished record as they face the Quezon Lady Spartans in the semifinals, a best-of-three affair.

    Allana Lim had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Aces, but it was also a barrage of triples from Jamie Alcoy and Dyn Tingcang that helped them pull away from the Glow Boosters in the fourth.

    Alcoy had 12 points and Tingcang had 11 points including three straight triples that brought the Lady Aces’ lead to 60-43. Parañaque later scored four more points for the biggest lead of the contest at 64-43.

    Clare Castro had nine points, as April Siat added eight points and eight rebounds for Paranaque, which also got eight assists from AJ Gloriani.

      Raiza Palmera-Dy had 12 points and April Lualhati had 11 points but the Glow Boosters lost for the fourth time in eight outings at the close of the elimination round.

      Glutagence will face Taguig in the semifinal round beginning on Saturday. Both teams had an even 1-1 record in the eliminations.

