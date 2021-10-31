Parañaque Lady Aces clinch twice-to-beat semis incentive in WNBL

PARAÑAQUE claimed the first twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals, beating Taguig, 63-49, on Saturday in the Pia Cayetano Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Paranaque Lady Aces news

Allana Lim and Clare Castro had double-doubles for the Lady Aces, who extended their unbeaten slate to six games while also clinching the incentive for the semifinal round.

Lim had 24 points and 14 rebounds, while also scoring nine points in the first quarter as the Lady Aces got off to a solid start before teaming up with Castro in the third to cement the victory.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Castro added 12 points and 10 rebounds, as she combined with Lim to score eight of the Lady Aces’ 15 points in the third for a 46-37 advantage entering the fourth.

Parañaque never relinquished the lead in the final canto, sending Taguig to its third loss in six games.

AJ Gloriani also had an excellent effort in the match as she had seven points and eight assists for the Lady Aces as they swept their season series with the Lady Generals in the eliminations.

Janeth Sison had 14 points for the Lady Generals, who will look to bounce back as they face second running Glutagence on Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

The Quezon Lady Spartans face the Pacific Water Queens in an important clash on Sunday, 11:15 a.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The Lady Spartans and the Water Queens have 1-4 and 1-6 win-loss respectively, with both teams looking to secure the No. 4 spot in the semifinals.

Continue reading below ↓

A win by Quezon will give them a semifinal seat, while the Queens also need the victory in their final game of the eliminations to stay alive.

Taguig dropped to 3-3 but stayed in third place. The Lady Generals face the Glutagence Glow Boosters (4-2) on Sunday, 1:15 p.m. as they seek to gain the share of second place in the race for the last twice-to-beat incentive in the semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Paranaque 63 – Lim 24, Castro 12, Gloriani 7, Alcoy 6, Tingcang 4, Solis 2, Tolentino 2, Galicia 2, Siat 2, Ventura 2, Angeles 0, Reyes 0, Dela Merced 0.

Taguig 49 – Sison 14, Gandalla 8, Felisarta 8, Hortaleza 5, Duazo 5, Capilit 4, Ventura 4, Positos 1, Gonato 0, Manuel 0, Batnag 0, Dela Carmen 0, Bacaro 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 21-8; 31-29; 46-37; 63-49.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.