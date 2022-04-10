Paranaque denies Narvacan with a great comeback in NBL

PARAÑAQUE came back from 11 points down to beat Narvacan-Ilocos Sur, 82-79, on Sunday in the 2022 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

The Aces fell behind, 75-64, midway through the fourth quarter before coming back and stealing the victory away from the Panthers to improveto 2-3.

Olegario shows way

JR Olegario finished with 20 points and six rebounds, and Gabe Capacio had 11 points for the Aces.

Narvacan fell to its third straight defeat to dropped to 1-4. Paolo Casia had 19 points and Redel Fabro added 15 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort for the Panthers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the second game, Taguig kept its unbeaten slate with a blowout 115-78 victory over Cagayan Valley on Saturday.

Dan Natividad had 19 points and eight assists, and Richmond Gilbero had 17 points for the Generals, who remained perfect after four games in the eliminations.

Continue reading below ↓

Taguig led by as many 37 points in the game as it maintained its lead in the team standings ahead of fellow undefeated Pampanga Delta (2-0).

Vince Sibbaluca had 17 points for the Water Buffalos, still winless in five games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.