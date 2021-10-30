Parañaque Aces beat Muntinlupa to keep playoff hopes alive in NBL

PARAÑAQUE stayed alive in its playoff bid after beating Muntinlupa, 77-67, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Paranaque vs Muntinlupa recap

Jielo Razon had 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Aces, who also got 13 points from Jayr Galit and Dwight Saguiguit in the win that improved their record to 4-5.

Continue reading below ↓

The Aces climbed to a 4-5 win-loss record to share seventh place with Laguna, while also closing the gap with sixth place Taguig (5-3).

Paranaque needs another victory on Sunday as it plays Quezon on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, while hoping for a Mindoro win over Taguig on the playdate to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The top six teams at the end of the elimination round will move to the playoffs.

The Aces spoiled the 30-point explosion of Biboy Enguio as the Water Warriors slipped to a 6-3 record, hurting their chance of making it to the top two and the outright semifinal spot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Razon and Saguiguit combined for 13 of the Aces’ 24 points in the second period that saw them score the first 12 points of the quarter to take a 33-12 lead, the biggest in the contest.

Galit scored 11 in the third period as the Aces still held the lead, 57-53, despite a rally by the Water Warriors.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.