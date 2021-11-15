Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Parañaque sweeps Quezon, earns first WNBL finals berth

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Clare Castro Paranaque vs Quezon WNBL
    Clare Castro towers over the Quezon defense on offense.
    PHOTO: WNBL

    PARAÑAQUE became the first team to earn a spot in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 finals after beating Quezon, 85-53, on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    The Lady Aces ran away with another lopsided victory in Game Two of the semifinals as they now wait for the winner of the Taguig-Glutagence series in the first finals of the women’s league as a professional in status.

    Clare Castro had team-high 12 points, and Allana Lim grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists for the Lady Aces as they stayed unbeaten in 10 games entering the best-of-three championship series.

    Allana Lim Paranaque vs Quezon WNBL

    Phaula Nadres scored 10 points for the Lady Spartans at the close of their first season in the league.

    Parañaque captured Game One in a blowout win, 98-56.

    A 9-0 run to end the first period that began with an AJ Gloriani three and ended with a basket by Clare Castro allowed the Lady Aces to grab a 23-15 lead in Game Two. They then outscored their opponents, 21-8, in the second period.

    Jhenn Angeles scored 11 points, while Joy Galicia added 10 for Parañaque in Game Two.

    In the series opener, Lim had 21 points and seven rebounds after the Lady Aces jumped to a 12-0 run to start Game One.

    Dyn Tingcang had 17 points, while Gloriani dished out six assists to draw first blood of the semifinal series that eventually ended with a sweep.

    Parañaque now waits after Taguig defeated Glutagence, 63-32, in Game Two to send the series into a do-or-die clash.

      The scores:

      Paranaque 85 – Castro 12, Angeles 11, Galicia 10, Lim 7, Reyes 7, Tolentino 7, Solis 6, Gloriani 6, Siat 4, Tingcang 4, Alcoy 4, Santos 3, Dela Merced 2, Bahuyan 2, Ventura 0.

      Quezon 53 – Nadres 10, Razalo 8, Araja 8, Valenzuela 8, Iida 6, Faraon 5, Jimenez 3, Taroja 3, De Austria 2, Naynes 0, Tupaz 0.

      Quarters: 23-15; 44-23; 63-40; 85-53.

