Want to see SMB tactics, Ayo system from a coach's point of view?

ACTION may have come to a halt, but it doesn't mean that the learning should stop.

With the entire Luzon island placed under enhanced community quarantine due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, hoop junkies have suddenly found themselves with a lot of time in their hands.

So why not make the most of the lull and continue being a student of the game?

Coach Paolo Layug sure got you on this one.

The 32-year-old, who boasts a vast experience being a part of the coaching staff in both the amateur and the pro ranks, launched his personal blog in February to share his musings and observations on the nuances of the game.

"The purpose is really supposed to stimulate thinking, especially for coaches. I'm hoping to get more interaction from them and discussions, which has happened," he told Spin.ph.

"For me, it also forces me to be able to articulate my thoughts better since I need to make it easy to understand for the readers."

An analytics coach, Layug was part of coach Eric Altamirano's National University team which won the UAAP championship back in 2014.

He also spent time in Alaska during coach Alex Compton's tenure, where he also fulfilled his role as a video coordinator.

Recently, Layug was part of coach Charles Tiu's staff at Mighty Sports and Nueva Ecija in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), as well as a member of coach TY Tang's staff at St. Benilde in the NCAA.

Layug has only posted a few entries, but what makes his observations interesting is that his observations are backed up by additional clips, furthering the readers' understanding of the plays that he's describing.

Here are two interesting entries.

* Layug tackled San Miguel's new approach to the new season without June Mar Fajardo, putting special emphasis on Mo Tautuaa's activity on the floor in the Beermen's season-opening win against Magnolia Hotshots.

* He broke down how three-pointers have made coach Aldin Ayo's University of Santo Tomas a killer unit, as seen in the Growling Tigers' first two games in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Layug is hoping that with the sudden break, he'll be able to share his analysis more and give the public a glimpse on how the games are looked at by the coaches.

"For the fans, in a way I want to give them insight as well at what coaches see and study," he said. "Actually, it's interesting cause I've had more than a few fans and enthusiasts reply to some posts and they had some interesting ideas and thoughts too."

In the end, it's really more of opening an educated discussion as Layug hopes to, in his words, stimulate the fans' minds in understanding the game further.

"Everything is about learning and sharing the game," he said.