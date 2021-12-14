Pao Javillonar drains clutch putback to deliver Caloocan first win

PAO Javillonar scored the game-winning putback with 3.2 seconds to spare and carry the Caloocan Excellence to a pulsating 80-79 win over Negros Muscovados Tuesday in the MPBL Invitational at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Letran forward secured the offensive board off a missed three from Joseph Penaredondo and allowed Caloocan to crawl back from a 77-71 deficit in the final 4:38 to nail its first win in the pocket tourney.

Negros had one final shot to steal the game, but Jonathan Gantalao muffed his floater as time expired.

"The boys really wanted to win after that very dismal performance yesterday," said Caloocan coach Rene Baena, with his boys bouncing back from a 72-48 loss to the Bacoor City Strikers a day prior.

Javillonar poured 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Excellence, which improved to a 1-1 record in Group A.

Peñaredondo paced Caloocan with 16 points and four boards, while Mon Mabayo got seven points and 17 rebounds.

Negros remained winless after three games despite the superb showing from Gantalao, who had 23 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

In the curtain raiser, Mindoro EOG Burlington Tamaraws remained spotless after a tough 79-72 escape against the Bulacan Kuyas.

Ryusei Koga and Jeramer Cabanag conspired late and scored four straight points to avert a 14-point collapse, 66-52, and secure Mindoro's second win in Group D.

Koga canned two pressure-packed freebies in the last 19 seconds for the biggest of his 14 points after making four triples, while Cabanag iced the game with a layup in the final six seconds to cap off his 15-point outing.

James Castro added 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Alvin Baetiong and Jeymark Mallari got 12 and 10, respectively.

Bulacan (0-2) leaned on veteran Bryan Faundo, who tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Val City - MJAS Zenith also slipped past Muntinlupa Cagers, 76-72, for their first win.

Kevin Villafranca drained the game-sealing freebies with 12 seconds to seal off the victory for Val City to go on an even 1-1 slate in Group C. He finished with a double-double in tune of his 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dave Moralde topscored for its crew with 18 points, five boards, and three steals, while Andrey Armenion had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

It was a tough first game for Muntinlupa, which leaned on Gwyne Capacio who had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists.

Makati-FSD Blazers also earned their first win with a 95-89 conquest over Marikina Shoe City.

Rence Alcoriza drained three three-pointers for a team-best 24 points to steer Makati to 1-0 in Group B.

Mar Villahermosa also garnered 19 points and seven assists, while Lord Casajeros got 13 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Yves Sazon led the way for Marikina (1-1) with 20 points in the losing cause.

Imus Bandera - Buracai de Laiya also used a strong fourth quarter surge to upend the GenSan Warriors, 74-66.

Leo Najorda anchored Imus' 14-2 run abridging the final two cantos to grab a 63-53 lead with 7:07 to play and held on to its second win in Group D. The ex-pro pumped 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the win.

Adi Santos also collected a double-double with his 18 points and 16 boards, and Ian Melencio got 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Ronjay Buenafe carried GenSan (0-2) in the loss with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks.

