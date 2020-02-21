Pampanga sweeps Bataan to set up MPBL North semis face-off vs San Juan

DEXTER Maiquez came up big in the clutch and led Pampanga to an 83-80 thriller, sweeping Bataan in the North Division quarterfinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Thursday at AUF Gym.

The rugged bruiser bullied his way in the paint for the go-ahead bucket before sinking four straight freebies to give the Giant Lanters an 83-78 lead with 19.5 seconds remaining.

Chances remained for the Risers, but Reed Juntilla's three in the waning seconds clanked off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Maiquez led the ADG Group-backed Pampanga with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Juico added 14 points and seven boards, Levi Hernandez got himself 14 points, and Larry Muyang did his damage with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"Kailangan talaga naming maglaro tulad ng endgame execution ngayon, lalo na't ang kalaban namin sa semis, defending champion na San Juan," said coach Bong Ramos.

Mark Cruz greets Michael Juico and the rest of his teammates as Bataan calls for a timeout.

The four-seed Giant Lanterns now turn their attention to reigning MPBL champion San Juan in the North Division semis.

Juntilla carried the Camaya Coast-sponsored Bataan with 22 points, as Chito Jaime scored 21 in the loss.

The Scores:

PAMPANGA 83 -- Maiquez 19, Juico 14, Hernandez 14, Muyang 13, Alberto 6, Cervantes 5, Cruz 5, Fabian 4, Thompson 3, Apreku 0.

BATAAN 80 -- Juntilla 22, Jaime 21, Villarias 9, Jumao-as 7, Castro 6, Iñigo 3, Nalos 3, Ortega 3, Batino 2, David 2, Gozum 2, Llanto 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 35-37, 64-58, 83-80.