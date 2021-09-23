Pampanga sweeps weekend games for share of 2nd in NBL

PAMPANGA dominated separate rivals in its season debut in the NBL Chooks-to-Go Chairman’s Cup 2021 recently.

The Delta defeated Mindoro Tamaraws, 130-83, before winning again over the Laguna Pistons, 116-73, in back-to-back games over the weekend at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

With the twin victories, Pampanga shares second place with Bulacan with a 2-0 win-loss record - behind Quezon (3-0) - heading into its match-up on Saturday.

Top amateurs lead Delta in NBL

Encho Serrano scored 26 points in the first game, while also grabbing seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Levi Hernandez, meanwhile, took charge in the second match with 35 points on 6-of-9 shooting from threes.

Mindoro dropped to 1-2 despite the 20-point effort of Rodel Vaygan.

AJ Junsay topscored for Laguna with 18 points in its match against Pampanga but the Pistons fell to 0-3.

