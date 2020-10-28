Pampanga shoots for NBL Season 3 crown as La Union eyes decider

THE Pampanga Delta go for the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 President’s Cup crown on Wednesday night in Game Four against the La Union PAOwer at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Delta and the PAOwer face off at 6 p.m. with the Pampanga side holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five finals series.

Pampanga bounced back from its defeat in Game Two with an 82-73 decision to grab the upperhand in the championship series.

Michael Juico and Levi Hernandez took charge in the game, with Juico scoring a game-high 26 points. Hernandez chipped in 16 points, most of which in the first half where the Delta took control of the match.

Hernandez vowed to work doubly hard in order to clinch the title on Wednesday.

“Mas dodoblehin pa namin ang work namin para makuha ‘yung championship. Basta double effort kaming lahat, makukuha namin ang championship,” said Hernandez.

La Union, of course, has other plans as the PAOwer look to force a rubber match which is scheduled on Friday.

A silver lining for the Louie Aquino-coached PAOwer is the play of Roman Gatchallan, who had 23 points in the contest.

