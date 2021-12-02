Pampanga assures players committed to NBL Finals despite MPBL deals

THE management of Pampanga Delta assured their star players will be playing in the coming NBL Finals despite committing to different MPBL teams.

Pampanga sports director Allan Trinidad bared Encho Serrano (Basilan), Mark Dyke (Manila), Jason David and Levi Hernandez (Iloilo) are “still with the Pampanga Delta in the NBL" and are committed to play in Saturday's finals against La Union.

“Lalaro yung mga 'yan sa finals sa Sabado," said the outspoken Trinidad, easing fears raised by some quarters in the league that Pampanga will show up for the finals without its best players.

"Saka ano pa ba isyu nila sa mga players naming eh December 4 and 5 ang finals ng NBL, December 11 pa start ng MPBL?"

Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda's longtime sports adviser said he hopes the NBL will allow his team to focus on the finals without the distractions.

“Sana hindi nila ginugulo yung utak ng mga bata by coming up with nonsense claims. May finals kami against La Union Paower tapos pre-pressure nila ng ganyan mga bata. Bakit hindi rin nila i-pressure yung kabila?” said Trinidad.

Trinidad warned such talk can also create tension between the league and member ballclubs.

“Huwag nating pigilan yung mga bata na lumaro sa ibang liga kung pwede naman, kasi future nila yan. Bigyan natin sila ng kalayaan mamili at bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataong gumanda ang karir nila,” said the Pampanga official.

