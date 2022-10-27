Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Pampanga Delta beat Muntinlupa for second win in NBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    CJ Gania
    PHOTO: NBL

    PAMPANGA earned a share of the lead in the National Basketball League-Plipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup after routing Muntinlupa, 105-78, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    CJ Gania collected 23 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in the Delta rout that handed the Constructicons their first defeat.

    Pampanga gained a tie for first place with La Union with a 2-0 win-loss record, with Muntinlupa falling to 2-1.

    Taguig also captured its second win in three games - a 95-90 victory over CamSur.

    Edziel Galoy had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Generals share joint third with Muntinlupa and Bulacan in the team standings.

    The Express started their return to the league with two straight defeats.

    PHOTO: NBL

