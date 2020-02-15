Pampanga Lanterns take Game One over Bataan in MPBL quarters

PAMPANGA held on for a 71-64 victory over Bataan to draw first blood in the North Division quarterfinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After nearly blowing a 30-point lead, the Giant Lanterns did just enough to hold off the Risers as Mark Cruz's split from the free-throw line with 1:53 left preserving the nine-point lead, 71-62.

"Nag-relax," sighed coach Bong Ramos as his side took the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. "Actually yun ang sinasabi ko, na it can't happen. Mabuti na lang may puhunan kami. But I'm still happy with the way we played nung umpisa."

It was the ninth straight victory for the Giant Lanterns, who will seek to extend the streak to 10 in Thursday's Game Two at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles.

Levi Hernandez led the Lanterns with 18 points and five rebounds while Reil Cervantes came off the bench to score 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from threes.

Continue reading below ↓

Jerick Fabian also had 10 points, four boards, and two steals; Michael Juico collected eight points, three rebounds, and three dimes; and Felix Apreku took charge in the paint with his 11 rebounds, on top of his two points and two assists.

The Giant Lanterns started the game with a 17-0 run. The lead grew to 25-8 after the first quarter before swelling to as much as 30, 48-18.

Byron Villarias' buzzer-beating three just before the half sparked the rally for the Risers, who got as close as eight numerous times in the fourth.

"At least we got one game already. Now, we go to our homecourt," said Ramos. "Mas nanamnamin mo yung homecourt at dapat mo lalong proteksyunan. Sa amin, we'll take that problem, that pressure, cause that's a good problem."

Alfred Batino carried the Risers with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Gino Jumao-as had 12 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals in the defeat.

Continue reading below ↓

The scores:

PAMPANGA 71 - Hernandez 18, Cervantes 13, Fabian 10, Juico 8, Cruz 8, Maiquez 5, Thompson 5, Apreku 2, Alberto 0, Enriquez 0, Concepcion 0, Baltazar 0.

BATAAN 64 - Batino 19, Jumao-as 12, Juntilla 10, Villarias 9, Llanto 4, Nalos 4, Castro 3, Gozum 2, Jaime 1, Inigo 0, Bregondo 0, David 0.

Quarters: 25-8, 48-23, 56-40, 71-64.