Pampanga Giant Lanterns bring perfect playoff record to MPBL Finals

THE Pampanga Giant Lanterns completed a gallant comeback against the San Juan Knights, 82-76, to take complete a sweep of the MPBL North Division Finals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

Former La Salle star Justine Baltazar hit two clutch free throws in the closing seconds to complete a comeback from a 17-point deficit and wrap up a 2-0 sweep of the Knights infront of a star-studded home crowd.

PHOTO: MBPL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Still unbeaten in the playoffs, Pampanga now moves on to the best-of-five national finals where it will meet the winner of the South Division finals between the Batangas City Embassy Chill and the Bacoor City Strikers.

Pampanga was still staring at an 11-point deficit, 70-59, in the fourth quarter and didn't get the lead until a layup from Allen Liwag at the final 3:03 mark, 73-71.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the second quarter, the Giant Lanterns trailed by as much as 12-29, and were still behind by five at halftime.

MJ Garcia led Pampanga with 16 markers, five boards, and two assists, while Jeric Serrano added 16 points, four caroms, and seven dimes as the Giant Lanterns kept their perfect record in the playoffs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Marwin Taywan tallied 18 points, one rebound, and two assists for the former MPBL champions from San Juan City, while Orlan Wamar Jr. finished with 16 points, five boards, and three assists.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph