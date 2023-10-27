Pampanga Giant Lanterns dominate Caloocan in semis series opener

THE Pampanga Giant Lanterns dominated the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 73-64, in Game One of their MPBL North Division semifinal series at the Brenz Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Friday.

Justine Baltazar once again led from the front before home fans, putting up a double-double as the Giant Lanterns took the lead in the best-of-three series and stayed unbeaten in these playoffs

Pampanga led by as much as 27 points heading into the fourth frame after opening the quarter with a three-pointer from Louie Sangalang, 70-41.

Caloocan fightback

The lead was trimmed by Caloocan to 11 after a shot from beyond the arc by Paul Sanga, 63-74, but that was the closest the Batang Kankaloo ever got.

Baltazar led the way with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists while Jeric Serrano finished with nine points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Giant Lanterns.

Sanga led Caloocan with 17 points, one rebound, and one assist, while Jeramer Cabanag finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

