Quick-fire Pampanga deals Batangas its first loss in MPBL

PAMPANGA stunned Batangas City Embassy Chill, 62-57, in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.



The Giant Lanterns zoomed to a 32-13 spread as the Athletics couldn't find their mark and were comfortably ahead after three quarters, 58-44.



Batangas, however, opened the fourth quarter with a 9-point run and with Pampanga held to a basket threatened at 57-60 with still 40 seconds to go.



A lay-up by Mitchelle Maynes, Pampanga's fourth and last in the final 10 minutes, sealed the upset for the Giant Lanterns as the Athletics missed two triple attempts in the last 23 seconds.



Though held scoreless in the last quarter, Archie Concepcion wound up with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for Pampanga, which climbed to 7-4 in a tie with second game winner Bacolod Bingo Plus.



Batangas suffered its first loss in 11 starts as only Cedric Ablaza got his game going with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.



Continue reading below ↓

Concepcion, on the other hand, got support from Earnest Reyes with 13 points and Christopher Lagrama with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.



Bacolod nipped Pasig, 71-70, behind Kraniel Villoria's lay-up with 18 seconds left and pulled down the Realtors to 6-4.



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Viloria finished with 16 points to complement the 18 points of Jhan Mchale Nermal and the 12-point, 6-assist output of Aaron Jeruta.



Imus bared its sharpest form yet in a 104-61 dumping of Mindoro in the opener that raised its record to 3-7.



The Imus Bandera Xtreme drew a triple-double of 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds from Allan Mangahas, 27 points and 8 rebounds from Genmar Bragais, 20 points and 6 assists from Adrian Celada, and 13 points from Jacob Galicia in handing the Mindoro Tams their 12th loss against a win.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.