Pampanga Delta still unscathed after NBL wins over Paranaque, Laguna

PAMPANGA swept their games over the weekend to remain unscathed in the 2022 National Basketball League Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Delta nipped Paranaque, 80-79, in come-from-behind fashion a day after they defeated Laguna, 94-79, to take the solo leadership in the tournament with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Taguig falls

Pampanga stayed as the only unbeaten team in the tournament after Taguig lost to Quezon, 89-87.

MJ Garcia finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while also scoring the game-winning lay-up with 5.2 seconds left to complete the comeback from 12 points down in the final three minutes.

CJ Gania led Pampanga in scoring with 23 points, helping the Delta climb back from a 37-25 second-quarter deficit.

Karl Sampang topscored with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Pampanga win over Laguna, which dropped to 3-3.

Pampanga is set to face Quezon and Taguig on Saturday and Sunday respectively, hoping to keep its unbeaten slate going.

Quezon is at fourth with a 4-3 record, while Taguig occupies second place with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

