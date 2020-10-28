Pampanga Delta are NBL champs after holding off La Union in Game 4

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Pampanga ruled the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 President’s Cup after beating La Union, 76-68, on Wednesday night at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Levi Hernandez scored 24 points in the clinching Game Four victory on his way to capturing the Finals MVP as the Delta won the NBL crown for the first time since joining the league last season.

Pampanga took the best-of-five finals series, 3-1.

The Delta settled for second place behind Taguig in the second season of the league, but bounced back in a big way in Season 3 by finishing the eliminations with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

The Delta picked up where they left off in the bubble finals despite the absence of Encho Serrano and Justine Baltazar, who were not fielded by the team theirso college eligibility with La Salle won't be jeopardized.

Michael Juico and Mark Tamayo chipped in 11 points each for the Delta, who pulled away with an 18-9 second quarter for a 35-27 lead at the half.

Pampanga Delta coach Dennis Pineda expressed his satisfaction with the play of a team that bears his nickname, determined not to go into a rubber match for the title.

Jayson Apolonio and Mitchelle Maynes led a gallant stand for La Union, finishing with 21 and 15 points, respectively, but it was not enough.

It was still a respectable performance for the PAOwer, who were making their debut appearance in the regional league.

The scores:

Pampanga 76 – Hernandez 24, Tamayo 11, Juico 11, Gania 7, Maiquez 6, Pascual 6, Binuya 5, Manaloto 2, Llangco 2, Santos 2, Antiza 0.

La Union 68 – Apolonio 21, Maynes 15, Ablao 8, Silverie 8, Gatchallan 7, Caasi 5, Fontanilla 4, Francisco 0, Doliente 0, Camaya 0.

Quarters: 17-18; 35-27; 58-51; 76-68.