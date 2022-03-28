Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Mar 28
    Basketball

    Pampanga Delta open NBL title defense with sweep of weekend games

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Matt de Leon block Pampanga Delta NBL
    Matt de Leon stood as the Delta's last line of defense.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    PAMPANGA opened its 2022 NBL-Pilipinas President’s Cup campaign with two victories at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

    NBL results

    MJ Garcia led the Delta to a 139-89 win over Cagayan Valley on Saturday, and a 110-74 victory over Narvacan as the defending champions started the new season with blowout wins.

    Garcia had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists – a rare triple-double in the league – against Cagayan Valley. He had 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in the win over Narvacan as Pampanga joined Taguig at second place with a 2-0 win-loss record.

    Bulacan occupies the top spot with an unbeaten slate of 4-0.

      In other games last Saturday, Laguna improved its record to 2-2 win-loss with a 95-94 win over Narvacan, as Paranaque claimed its first win after three games, defeating Las Pinas, 92-84.

      Laurenz Victoria had 23 points as FSD Makati defeated Cagayan Valley, 89-86, for its first win in three matches.

