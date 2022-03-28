Pampanga Delta open NBL title defense with sweep of weekend games

PAMPANGA opened its 2022 NBL-Pilipinas President’s Cup campaign with two victories at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

NBL results

MJ Garcia led the Delta to a 139-89 win over Cagayan Valley on Saturday, and a 110-74 victory over Narvacan as the defending champions started the new season with blowout wins.

Garcia had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists – a rare triple-double in the league – against Cagayan Valley. He had 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in the win over Narvacan as Pampanga joined Taguig at second place with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Bulacan occupies the top spot with an unbeaten slate of 4-0.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In other games last Saturday, Laguna improved its record to 2-2 win-loss with a 95-94 win over Narvacan, as Paranaque claimed its first win after three games, defeating Las Pinas, 92-84.

Laurenz Victoria had 23 points as FSD Makati defeated Cagayan Valley, 89-86, for its first win in three matches.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.