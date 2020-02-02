Pampanga Delta outlast Zamboanga for third straight win in NBL

PAMPANGA beat Zamboanga, 96-90, for its third straight win in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the PACE Academy Gym in Quezon City.

CJ Gania collected 24 points and shot 4-of-7 from threes as the Delta improved to 4-1 and solidified their hold of second place in Group B behind idle La Union (4-0).

Al Liangco had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Justine Baltazar scored 10 points as the Delta also survived the 37-point effort of Zamboanga’s Jon Rebollos.

The Valientes slipped to 1-4.

Meanwhile, Muntinlupa picked up its second straight win after beating Quezon City, 94-71.

Danny Diocampo had 16 points while Arnold Danga had 15 points for the Muntinlupa Emeralds, who evened their record to 2-2 in Group A.

Miguel Cabrera had 18 points for the QC Defenders but they fell to 1-3 in the Group A standings.