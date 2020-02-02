Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 2
    Basketball

    Pampanga Delta outlast Zamboanga for third straight win in NBL

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago

    PAMPANGA beat Zamboanga, 96-90, for its third straight win in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the PACE Academy Gym in Quezon City.

    CJ Gania collected 24 points and shot 4-of-7 from threes as the Delta improved to 4-1 and solidified their hold of second place in Group B behind idle La Union (4-0).

    Al Liangco had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Justine Baltazar scored 10 points as the Delta also survived the 37-point effort of Zamboanga’s Jon Rebollos.

    The Valientes slipped to 1-4.

    Meanwhile, Muntinlupa picked up its second straight win after beating Quezon City, 94-71.

    Danny Diocampo had 16 points while Arnold Danga had 15 points for the Muntinlupa Emeralds, who evened their record to 2-2 in Group A.

    Miguel Cabrera had 18 points for the QC Defenders but they fell to 1-3 in the Group A standings.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again