Pampanga Giant Lanterns on cusp of MPBL Finals after beating San Juan

THE PAMPANGA Giant Lanterns held of the San Juan City Knights, 86-82, in the opener of the North Division Finals of the MPBL Season 5 at the Brenz Z. Guiao Sports Complex in San Fernando on Saturday.

Mark John Garcia went two-for-two from the charity stripe and Marwin Taywan missed a desperation three-point attempt as the home team took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and moved a win away from the MPBL Finals.

Game Two will be held in San Juan's homecourt at the FilOil Flying V Arena at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Justine Baltazar finished with an impressive double-double of 23 points and 20 boards with three assists for Pampanga while JB Bahio matched his double-double, compiling 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The game was still tied at 61-all to start the fourth frame after a pull up three-pointer from Taywan, but Pampanga took control from there to lead by as much as 10 points after a three from Arwind Santos, 74-64.

Taywan finished with 20 points, to add with one rebound, and three assists for San Juan City, while Orlan Wamar Jr. added 14 points, one rebound and seven assists.

The South Division Finals will begin on Monday with Batangas and Bacoor facing off at at the Strike Gymnasium in Cavite.

