    Thu, Dec 1
    Basketball

    Pampanga beats La Union to sweep games in NBL's Camsur swing

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    MJ Garcia NBL Pampanga
    PHOTO: NBL

    PAMPANGA completed a sweep of its games in Pili, Camarines Sur to stay in first place in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup 2022.

    The Delta earned a 93-90 win over La Union PAOwer at the Fuerte Camarines Sur Sports Complex to claim their sixth win in as many games.

    Pampanga previously defeated Camsur, 89-76, in the first game of its road swing.

      MJ Garcia had 26 points and 11 assists, while Archie Concepcion contributed 25 markers in the tight contest for Pampanga, which is on track for an unblemished record with two games remaining in the eliminations.

      The Delta also overcame a 14-point lead to stay unbeaten.

      Mike Sampurna tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds as Taguig defeated Quezon City, 113-81.

      Taguig improved to 6-1, tying Bulacan DF Republicans at second in the team standings followed by La Union, which now has a 6-2 win-loss record.

      PHOTO: NBL

