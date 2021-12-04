Pampanga beats La Union to move on cusp of second NBL crown

PAMPANGA moved one win away from a second consecutive NBL title after beating La Union, 98-69, on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Pampanga vs La Union Game 1 recap

Encho Serrano carried the Delta with 17 points and 10 assists as the Delta can win their second consecutive NBL crown in the Chooks-to-Go Chairman’s Cup 2021 in Game Two on Sunday at the same venue.

Last year, Pampanga was also crowned as the NBL champion in a bubble staged by the league, beating La Union in the best-of-five series.

The Delta outscored the PAOwer, 39-10, in the third period to assert their might over their opponents to draw first blood.

The Delta also ended the second period with a 14-3 run to take a 49-38 halftime lead thanks to the efforts of Serrano.

Levi Hernandez also performed a strong showing with 19 points, while MJ Garcia tallied 13 points for the Delta. Mark Dyke grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for Pampanga.

Mitchelle Maynes had 12 points and eight rebounds but saw his teammate Jayson Apolonio go down with an injury in his left knee. His status in Game Two remains unclear.

The scores:

Pampanga 98 — Hernandez 19, Serrano 17, Garcia 13, Yong 12, Cania 12, Dyke 7, Liangco 7, Tamayo 6, Manaloto 2, Binuya 2, Baluyut 1, David 0, Santos R. 0, Santos J. 0, Pascual D. 0.

La Union 69 — Maynes 12, Ablao 10, Apolonio 10, Pascua 9, Llona 8, Silverie 3, Francisco 3, Agulan 3, Gurtiza 2, Gatchalian 2, Pambid 2, Boado 0, Doliente 0, Caasi 0.

Quarterscores: 25-18; 49-38; 88-48, 98-69.

