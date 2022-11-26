Visiting Pampanga ambushes Camsur to stay perfect in NBL

PAMPANGA maintained its clean slate on the road, defeating Camsur, 89-76, on Friday in the 2022 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup at the Fuerte Camarines Sur Sports Complex in Pili.

NBL news

Archie Concepcion had 23 points, while MJ Garcia had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta as they improved their record to 5-0 in the team standings.

Jonathan del Rosario finished with 27 points for the Express but they evened their record to 4-4 at the close of their elimination round game.

In the first game, La Union, meanwhile, overcame Quezon City, 101-98, to improved their slate to 6-1 win-loss.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Billy Boado had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Erven Silverie finished with 21 points and five assists for the PAOwer heading into their match-up against the Delta on Sunday in Pili.

Joseph Brutas added 23 points and seven rebounds but the QC All-Stars fell to 3-4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓