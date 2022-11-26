Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 26
    Basketball

    Visiting Pampanga ambushes Camsur to stay perfect in NBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    MJ Garcia Pampanga Delta NBL
    MJ Garcia is all smiles before putting up a double-double on enemy territory.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    PAMPANGA maintained its clean slate on the road, defeating Camsur, 89-76, on Friday in the 2022 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup at the Fuerte Camarines Sur Sports Complex in Pili.

    NBL news

    Archie Concepcion had 23 points, while MJ Garcia had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta as they improved their record to 5-0 in the team standings.

    Jonathan del Rosario finished with 27 points for the Express but they evened their record to 4-4 at the close of their elimination round game.

    In the first game, La Union, meanwhile, overcame Quezon City, 101-98, to improved their slate to 6-1 win-loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Billy Boado had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Erven Silverie finished with 21 points and five assists for the PAOwer heading into their match-up against the Delta on Sunday in Pili.

      Joseph Brutas added 23 points and seven rebounds but the QC All-Stars fell to 3-4.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      MJ Garcia is all smiles before putting up a double-double on enemy territory.
      PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again